WASHINGTON Nov 9 A U.S. trade panel on Friday
approved an investigation into charges Chinese companies are
selling hardwood plywood in the United States at unfairly low
prices, setting the stage for the Commerce Department to set
preliminary duties next month.
A group of plywood manufacturers in North Carolina, New York
and Oregon, calling themselves the Coalition for Fair Trade of
Hardwood Plywood, have accused Chinese manufacturers and
exporters of "dumping" the plywood in the United States at
prices 298 percent to 322 percent below fair market value.
They also want countervailing duties to offset alleged
Chinese government subsidies received by the companies.