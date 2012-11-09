WASHINGTON Nov 9 A U.S. trade panel on Friday
approved an investigation into charges Chinese companies are
selling hardwood plywood in the United States at unfairly low
prices, setting the stage for the Commerce Department to set
preliminary duties next month.
The case is the latest in a long string of anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy cases U.S. manufacturers have brought against China
in the past 10 years.
A group of plywood manufacturers in North Carolina, New York
and Oregon, calling themselves the Coalition for Fair Trade of
Hardwood Plywood, have accused Chinese manufacturers and
exporters of "dumping" the plywood in the United States at
prices 298 percent to 322 percent below fair market value.
They also want countervailing duties to offset alleged
Chinese government subsidies given to the companies.
The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 that there
was enough indication that U.S. producers had been harmed by the
imports to warrant a Commerce Department investigation.
The department has already begun that probe and is expected
to announce preliminary countervailing duties in December and
preliminary anti-dumping duties in March.
The United States imported about $617 million of the
hardwood plywood from China in 2011, down from $635 million in
2010. The wood is used for cabinets, flooring and other housing
applications.
Washington has already slapped duties on wooden bedroom
furniture from China and hardwood flooring in recent years.
China, since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001,
has become the most frequent target of U.S. trade "remedy"
actions. The ITC on Wednesday gave final approval to duties on
billions of dollars of solar energy products from China.