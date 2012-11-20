PHNOM PENH Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama told Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday that their two countries had a "special responsibility" to lead the way on balanced, sustained global economic growth.

"As the two largest economies in the world, we have a special responsibility to lead the way in ensuring sustained and balanced growth not only here in Asia but globally," Obama said at the start of bilateral talks with Wen in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.