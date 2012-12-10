WASHINGTON Dec 10 The United States is looking
for progress from China next week on a range of barriers to
market access, including those blocking U.S. meat, and also on
stronger protection of intellectual property rights, American
officials said on Monday.
"We're focused on delivering meaningful results on issues
including enforcement of intellectual property rights, combating
pressures to transfer technology, eliminating trade-distortive
industrial policies, and removing key obstacles to our exports,"
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement before a
Dec. 18-19 meeting in Washington.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added: "We plan to
address a range of market access issues affecting exports of
U.S. meat and poultry products, as well as horticultural
products."