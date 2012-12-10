WASHINGTON Dec 10 The United States is looking for progress from China next week on a range of barriers to market access, including those blocking U.S. meat, and also on stronger protection of intellectual property rights, American officials said on Monday.

"We're focused on delivering meaningful results on issues including enforcement of intellectual property rights, combating pressures to transfer technology, eliminating trade-distortive industrial policies, and removing key obstacles to our exports," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement before a Dec. 18-19 meeting in Washington.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added: "We plan to address a range of market access issues affecting exports of U.S. meat and poultry products, as well as horticultural products."