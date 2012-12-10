WASHINGTON Dec 10 The United States is looking
for action from China next week on market-access barriers
blocking U.S. meat and other products and also for stronger
protection of intellectual property rights, U.S. officials said
on Monday.
"We're focused on delivering meaningful results on issues
including enforcement of intellectual property rights, combating
pressures to transfer technology, eliminating trade-distortive
industrial policies, and removing key obstacles to our exports,"
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement before a
Dec. 18-19 meeting in Washington.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added: "We plan to
address a range of market access issues affecting exports of
U.S. meat and poultry products, as well as horticultural
products."
Kirk, Vilsack and Acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca
Blank will be hosting a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier
Wang Qishan at the annual U.S.-China Joint Commission on
Commerce and Trade, an forum to discuss bilateral trade
problems.
It is the culmination of a year of meetings but comes at
time when both governments are undergoing a transition.
Kirk is expected to leave office in the near future and
Blank's continued service as Commerce secretary is uncertain in
Obama's second term that begins in January.
China's ruling Communist Party unveiled a new top leadership
in November. Vice President Xi Jinping took helm of the party
and will take over as head of state in March at the annual
parliament meeting.
"These discussions come at an important time and are an
opportunity to set the future trajectory of U.S.-China economic
relations. Creating a healthy and balanced trade relationship
with China is important to the United States," Blank said.
Senior U.S. lawmakers, in letter sent to Kirk and Blank last
month, said they were concerned that China "continues to move
away from market-based reforms and is more deeply embracing an
economic model dominated by state-owned enterprises, World Trade
Organization-inconsistent subsidies and economic protectionism."
"China's state capitalist model presents a range of issues
that impact the future prosperity of the United States and the
economic stability of the world," they said.