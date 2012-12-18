* Dinner on Tuesday to kick off high-level U.S.-China talks
* Largest U.S. creditor eyes "fiscal cliff" talks
* Wind tower duties higher for some companies than others
* Chinese envoy complains that U.S. "abuses" anti-dumping
laws
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 The United States on Tuesday
pressed forward with plans to slap steep punitive duties on
wind turbine towers imported from China at prices deemed
unfairly low, even as officials welcomed a high-level Chinese
delegation for trade and economic talks.
The U.S. Commerce Department set final anti-dumping duties
ranging from 44.99 to 70.63 percent on utility-scale towers
manufactured in China and additional countervailing duties of
21.86 to 34.81 percent to combat Chinese government subsidies.
The department also slapped final anti-dumping duties of
51.40 to 58.49 percent on wind towers from Vietnam.
A U.S. trade panel has final approval over the duties and is
expected to vote on the case in late January.
The action was the latest clash between the two countries
over U.S. imports of green technology from China. It came as a
Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Wang Qishan was in
Washington for the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and
Trade meeting, a high-level bilateral forum to address barriers
to trade and investment.
Wang will attend a dinner on Tuesday evening hosted by U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk and Acting Commerce Secretary
Rebecca Blank and is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday morning.
CHINA EYES U.S. "FISCAL CLIFF"
The main meeting on Wednesday takes place as President
Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
try to negotiate a budget deal to avert the so-called "fiscal
cliff" of automatic tax increases and spending cuts early next
year.
The White House is also pushing for an increase in the
nation's $16.4 trillion statutory debt cap as part of any deal.
The U.S. Treasury expects to reach the debt ceiling by year-end
and will likely run out of options to free up more borrowing
capacity by sometime in February, risking a potential default.
China is the United States' largest creditor, giving it a
deep interest in Washington's budget debate.
U.S. companies expect Wednesday's meeting to produce no
sweeping new commitments, but hope for action on concerns
ranging from Chinese barriers to U.S. farm products to policies
pressuring U.S. companies seeking business in China to transfer
valuable technology there.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged securities
market regulators in both countries to resolve differences over
sharing of confidential business information that China
considers a state secret.
"Failure to reach an agreement will create regulatory
dead-zones that harm investors and businesses. Furthermore, the
threat of retaliatory actions by regulators, on both sides of
the Pacific, may create a regulatory protectionism that will
harm both economies," the business group said in a letter to the
heads of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the
China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The United States has also slapped anti-dumping and
countervailing duties on billions of dollars of solar panels
from China, despite strong objections from Beijing.
In Geneva on Tuesday, China's Ambassador to the World Trade
Organization Yi Xiaozhun, criticized what he called U.S. "abuse"
of anti-dumping and countervailing laws and accused Washington
of blocking some Chinese investment in the United States for
"ideological reasons."
LOST MARKET SHARE
The United States imported $222 million of wind towers from
China last year and about $79 million from Vietnam. The
custom-built steel towers support turbines that generate
electricity from wind.
Anti-dumping duties announced on Tuesday were higher for two
Chinese companies, Chengxi Shipyard Co. and Titan Wind Energy
(Suzhou), than the preliminary rates they received earlier this
year in the range of 20 to 30 percent.
Three other Chinese exporters also faced higher duty rates
of around 45 to 50 percent in the final decision, but the top
rate of 70.63 percent for "all other" Chinese manufacturers and
exporters was down slightly from the preliminary level.
Final countervailing duties on Chinese wind towers were
higher than the preliminary rates of 13.74 to 26.00 percent.
Final anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese towers were only
slightly changed from preliminary levels.
The U.S. International Trade Commission has the final
decision on duties. In February, the panel made a preliminary
vote of 5-0 that there was a reasonable indication Chinese and
Vietnamese imports have harmed U.S. wind tower producers.
U.S. producers say low-priced towers from Asia have cut into
their market share and forced plant closings.
"Over the last years, in a period of peak demand, the U.S.
industry should have been profitable," said Alan Price, an
attorney at Wiley Rein representing U.S. producers. "Instead,
due to the surge in dumped and subsidized imports, the industry
lost market share and saw its profits collapse."