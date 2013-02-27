UPDATE 2-Mining group Mechel's net profit jumps on higher prices
* Company has fought back after struggling with debts (Adds details)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had set preliminary duties ranging up to 27 percent on plywood from China worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The move represents a victory for U.S. plywood producers who filed a petition last year accusing their Chinese competitors of receiving illegal government subsidies and selling their products in the United States at unfairly low prices. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Company has fought back after struggling with debts (Adds details)
KINSHASA, May 31 A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss possible financial aid, Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala said in an address to parliament on Wednesday.