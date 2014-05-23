WASHINGTON May 22 The United States has won a World Trade Organization case against China over duties slapped on U.S. imported cars, a person briefed on the case said on Thursday.

China started levying punitive duties on sedans and sport-utility vehicles (SUV) with engines of 2.5 liters and above that were imported from the United States in 2011, in retaliation for U.S. trade policies, although the duties have since expired.

China said at the time that U.S. carmakers, including General Motors Co and Chrysler Group, had received government subsidies and dumped their vehicles into the Chinese market, which harmed China's auto industry.

But the United States said China had imposed the duties, of up to 21.5 percent, without following the proper processes and filed a case with the WTO.

China said last year it would stop levying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on U.S. cars when the measures expired on Dec. 15.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office, which has said a ruling in the case was due in early 2014, is expected to announce the decision on Friday.

U.S. vehicle exports to China totaled $8.6 billion in 2013, a 48 percent increase over the previous year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)