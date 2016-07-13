WASHINGTON, July 13 The United States launched a
challenge against China's export duties on nine key metals and
minerals on Wednesday, arguing that the duties violate World
Trade Organization rules and give an unfair advantage to Chinese
manufacturers.
The U.S. Trade Representative's offices said it is seeking
to remove China's export duties ranging from five percent to 20
percent on antimony, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, magnesia,
talc, tantalum and tin, which it said are key inputs to U.S.
industrial sectors including aerospace, autos, electronics and
chemicals.
It said the duties impose higher costs on U.S.
manufacturers, while Chinese competitors do not have to pay
them.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)