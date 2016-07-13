WASHINGTON, July 13 The United States launched a challenge against China's export duties on nine key metals and minerals on Wednesday, arguing that the duties violate World Trade Organization rules and give an unfair advantage to Chinese manufacturers.

The U.S. Trade Representative's offices said it is seeking to remove China's export duties ranging from five percent to 20 percent on antimony, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum and tin, which it said are key inputs to U.S. industrial sectors including aerospace, autos, electronics and chemicals.

It said the duties impose higher costs on U.S. manufacturers, while Chinese competitors do not have to pay them. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)