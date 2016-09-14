* China says its policies in line with WTO rules
WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI, Sept 14 The United States
on Tuesday launched a challenge to China's price supports for
domestic wheat, corn and rice at the World Trade Organization,
charging that these far exceed limits that China committed to
when it joined the WTO in 2001.
The move opens a new front in the increasingly tense trade
relations between the world's two largest economies, with
disputes ranging from Chinese overcapacity in steel and aluminum
to Chinese anti-dumping duties on American broiler chickens.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday evening said it
"regretted" the U.S. action and that its agricultural support
policies were consistent with World Trade Organization
regulations and international practice.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said China's "market
price support" for wheat, corn and rice was estimated to be
nearly $100 billion above the WTO limits and constituted an
artificial government incentive for Chinese farmers to increase
output, lowering prices worldwide.
USTR said it found that China's domestic price supports for
wheat, Indica rice, Japonica rice and corn had all exceeded the
8.5 percent "de minimis" level allowed under the WTO commitment
for every year since 2012.
The first step in its formal WTO complaint is to seek
formal consultations with Chinese officials to try to resolve
the dispute without litigation.
China's commerce ministry said that it would initiate
discussions in accordance with WTO regulations.
"These programs distort Chinese prices, undercut American
farmers, and clearly break the limits China committed to when
they joined the WTO," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
said in a statement. "We will not stand by when our trading
partners fail to follow the rules like everyone else."
U.S. wheat industry trade groups estimate that the Chinese
price supports guarantee Chinese farmers about $10 per bushel,
artificially boosting production and lowering world prices. They
cited University of Iowa research showing this cost U.S. farmers
about $653 million in lost revenue last year.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S.
farmers would receive an average price of $3.30 to $3.90 a
bushel for wheat in the marketing year that started on June 1.
The action marks the Obama administration's 23rd trade
enforcement challenge lodged with the WTO since 2009, and the
14th against China. The administration is keen to show that it
will vigorously enforce trade agreements as it makes a final
push for Congress to pass its Trans-Pacific Partnership trade
deal.
U.S. lawmakers from both parties applauded the move.
"When I have to go out and defend trade agreements, the
single most important story I can tell is we are enforcing the
agreements that we have," said Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a North
Dakota Democrat. "The message is sent: we will take aggressive
action in the WTO when we see trade policy fail."
