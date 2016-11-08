WASHINGTON Nov 8 The United States has
successfully established a dispute-settlement panel at the World
Trade Organization to examine China's "unfair export duties and
quotas" on 11 raw materials, U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman said on Tuesday.
"We will aggressively pursue this challenge on behalf of
U.S. steelworkers, auto workers, aerospace workers, and the many
Americans whose businesses, jobs, and livelihoods depend on the
strength of these and other industries," Froman said in a
statement.
The raw materials include antimony, chromium, cobalt,
copper, graphite, indium, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum, and
tin. Froman had said last month that he had asked the WTO to
establish the panel.
