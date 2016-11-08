WASHINGTON Nov 8 The United States has successfully established a dispute-settlement panel at the World Trade Organization to examine China's "unfair export duties and quotas" on 11 raw materials, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.

"We will aggressively pursue this challenge on behalf of U.S. steelworkers, auto workers, aerospace workers, and the many Americans whose businesses, jobs, and livelihoods depend on the strength of these and other industries," Froman said in a statement.

The raw materials include antimony, chromium, cobalt, copper, graphite, indium, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum, and tin. Froman had said last month that he had asked the WTO to establish the panel. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)