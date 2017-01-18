(Adds details from statement, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of
certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL)
plate from China.
The department said in a statement that it has set a final
dumping margin of 68.27 percent for Jiangyin Xingcheng Special
Steel Works Co Ltd, the only respondent in the case, "for the
China-wide entity's failure to cooperate."
Commerce officials said they would call on the U.S. Customs
and Border Patrol to collect cash deposits equal to the dumping
rate that would be refunded if the U.S. International Trade
Commission later finds there has been no harm to U.S. producers.
In 2015, imports of CTL plate from China were valued at an
estimated $70.3 million, it said.
The finding followed an investigation prompted by a petition
from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal
SA and SSAB AB.
The material is used in a wide range of applications,
including in buildings and bridgework; agricultural,
construction and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling;
ships, rail cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; editing by Susan
Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)