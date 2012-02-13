By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 President Barack Obama,
on the eve of a high-level Chinese visit to the United States,
proposed $26 million in new funding to make sure China and other
countries play by the rules of international trade.
"This is designed to increase our capacity to bring
additional trade cases that will level the playing field against
countries around the world, including China," White House
economic advisor Gene Sperling told reporters on Monday.
The increased funding would be used to hire 50 to 60 new
people and improve the coordination of U.S. government action
against unfair foreign trade practices, he said.
The administration also proposed increasing funding for the
Commerce Department's International Trade Administration by 14
percent to $517 million to help meet Obama's goal of doubling
U.S. exports by the end of 2014.
Obama first outlined his plan for an interagency trade
enforcement center last month in a speech to Congress.
He took particular aim at China, which he accused of
lavishing subsidies on its companies and not doing enough to
stop counterfeiting of American goods.
The budget proposal comes as China's likely next leader,
Vice President Xi Jinping, is headed to the United States for
talks on Tuesday with Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and other
senior administration officials.
The visit also comes on the heels of trade data on Friday,
which showed the U.S. trade deficit with China widened again in
2011 to a record $295.5 billion.
'PRIMARY FORUM'
Acting Commerce Deputy Secretary Rebecca Blank said $24
million of the new funding would go to the Commerce Department's
International Trade Administration (ITA) and the remaining $2
million to the U.S. Trade Representative's office.
The ITA houses the Foreign Commercial Service, which gathers
intelligence on foreign markets and promotes U.S. exports around
the world, and the Import Administration, which handles
anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases.
The new interagency unit "will serve as the primary forum
within the federal government for executive department and
agencies to coordinate their enforcement of international and
domestic trade rules," Blank said.
Further details will follow in several weeks, including
where the new workers will be assigned, but "the idea is that
USTR and ITA together are going to help set this up," she said.
Republicans welcomed the emphasis on enforcement, but were
waiting for more details about the new unit.
"In addition, enforcement is only one side of the trade
equation. We must still push forward aggressively with opening
new markets," said House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Dave Camp, expressing disappointment there
was little in Obama's budget on that front.
The Obama administration has filed five cases against China
at the World Trade Organization since taking office in January
2009. It also used for the first time a special "safeguard"
measure to curb tire imports from China and has slapped
countervailing and anti-dumping duties on a number of Chinese
goods it says were subsidized or unfairly priced.