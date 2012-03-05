* Senators vote to preserve duties on Chinese goods
* House could vote Tuesday on the legislation
* Bill does not address China currency practices
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Senate
on Monday voted unanimously to preserve
Washington's ability to slap duties on subsidized
goods from China and Vietnam, after a recent U.S. court ruling
struck down that practice.
The U.S. House of Representatives could approve
the bipartisan measure as early as Tuesday, sending it to
President Barack Obama to sign into law. The Senate passed the
bill on a voice vote, after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and
National Association of Manufacturers urged its quick approval.
"By passing this bill, we're backing American workers and
businesses in the fight against China's unfair trade practices,"
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus said in a
statement. "We need to maintain these countervailing duties and
strongly enforce our trade laws to level the playing field for
U.S. businesses and workers."
The Obama administration helped craft the narrow legislation
in response to an appeals court ruling in December that the U.S.
Commerce Department did not have legal authority to impose
countervailing - or anti-subsidy - duties on goods from
"non-market economies".
The decision endangered countervailing duties on about two
dozen goods from China and Vietnam worth billions of dollars in
trade, as well as potential new duties in cases involving
imports of solar panels and wind turbine towers from China.
Current duties, which supporters says protect some 80,000
American jobs, cover steel, aluminum, paper, chemicals and other
products from China and plastic shopping bags from Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Monday kept
its legal options alive in the case by asking the full U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to review the decision
made by a three-judge appeals panel in December.
"The panel's decision, if left uncorrected would
severely undermine the economic security interest of the United
States," the department said in its brief asking for what is
known as an "en banc" review.
"China is now the largest source of United States imports,
and it is imperative that the 'en banc' panel preserve the
authority of Commerce to combat subsidized imports into the
United States that have injured a domestic industry," the
Justice Department said.
The bill steers clear of the more politically divisive issue
of China's currency, which many lawmakers believe Beijing
deliberately undervalues to give its companies an unfair price
advantage in international trade.
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed
legislation last year to pressure Beijing on the issue, but the
Republican-dominated House has refused to take up the measure on
the grounds it could start a trade war.
NON-MARKET ECONOMIES
For years, the Commerce Department did not impose
countervailing duties on non-market economies on the grounds it
was impossible to measure subsidies in countries where the state
played such a central role.
That changed in the mid-2000s, when industry groups
persuaded the administration of then-President George W. Bush
that China had advanced enough that it was possible to calculate
subsidies. However, the groups did not want Commerce to take the
additional step of designating China as a market economy because
that could potentially adversely affect how another type of
trade remedy, antidumping duties, are calculated.
China contested the policy change both at the
World Trade Organization and through the U.S. court system.
At the WTO, it won a decision that the United States was
"double counting" many Chinese subsidies when it applied both
countervailing and antidumping duties on the same good.
Then in December, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit ruled the Bush administration should have obtained
legislation from Congress to make the policy change because the
previous practice of not applying countervailing duties to
non-market economies had become embedded in U.S. law.
The conservative Republican group Club for Growth has urged
lawmakers to reject the bill, arguing the administration should
have pursued a "pro-growth solution" to the ruling by
reclassifying China and Vietnam as market economies.