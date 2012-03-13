Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
WASHINGTON, March 12 The United States, Japan and European Union plan to bring a new trade case against China over its export restrictions on rare earth minerals used in a variety of high-tech and clean energy products, senior administration officials said on Monday.
They were responding to a published report by the Associated Press which said President Barack Obama would announce the action at the White House on Tuesday. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.