* Call comes ahead of high-level U.S.-China talks in Beijing
* US recently finished review of bilateral investment pacts
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 26 A top U.S. Republican
lawmaker o n T hursday called on the Obama administration to
negotiate an investment treaty with China and to increase
pressure on the world's second-largest economy to make trade and
currency reforms.
"Plain and simple, we cannot allow China to continue its
unacceptable trade practices," House of Representatives Ways and
Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp said in a speech, referring
to longstanding barriers to U.S. exports and the widespread
piracy and counterfeiting of U.S. goods.
"The litany of China's trade-distorting policies is deeply
troubling and cannot be allowed to stand," Camp said. "In
addition, we should pursue a Bilateral Investment Treaty with
China," he said.
Camp's call for the United States to begin talks with China
on a Bilateral Investment Treaty, or BIT, comes one week before
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner travel to Beijing for high-level talks.
It also follows the Obama administration's announcement last
Friday that it had finished three years of internal
deliberations on a so-called "model BIT," which will be used as
a template for future negotiations.
That has raised expectations China and the United States
could announce at the May 3-4 Strategic and Economic Dialogue
meeting that they are relaunching negotiations on an investment
treaty. The administration of former President George W. Bush
began talks with China on a BIT, but they were put on hold after
Obama took office in 2009.
"Business people have been telling the administration that
this is important and that they have been waiting too long and
they need to get moving on it," said Bill Reinsch, president of
the National Foreign Trade Council, whose members include
Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft.
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said the U.S.-China meeting provided
"an opportunity to discuss next steps on our negotiations now
that the United States has released its new model BIT."
The United States and other countries negotiate bilateral
investment treaties to protect their companies against
potentially unfair foreign government actions, as well as to
open up new business opportunities.
There are some 3,000 BITS in force around the world, of
which the United States is party to around 40.
Camp said he was relieved the administration's review was
over and hoped it signaled an end to the "administration's
self-imposed paralysis in negotiating such agreements."
Like many U.S. business groups, he also expressed concern
the administration's decision to seek expanded protections for
the environment and workers rights in future BITs could make it
much harder to negotiate the investment pacts.
Camp said the White House also should continue to push China
to move more quickly to a market-determined exchange rate, a
long-term irritant in U.S.-China economic relations.
China has allowed its currency to rise in recent years. But
many U.S. lawmakers believe it is still undervalued, giving the
Chinese an unfair price advantage in international trade.