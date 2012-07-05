WASHINGTON, July 5 The United States will file a complaint against China on Thursday with the World Trade Organization for imposing duties on more than $3 billion worth of U.S.-made autos, a senior U.S. official said.

The complaint comes as President Barack Obama campaigns in Ohio, where auto plants have been affected by the duties.

"The key principle at stake is that China must play by the rules of the global trading system. When it does not, the Obama Administration will take action to ensure that American businesses and workers are competing on a level playing field," a senior administration official said in an e-mail. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by W Simon)