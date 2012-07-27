(Adds detail on clothes hanger duties)
WASHINGTON, July 27 The United States slapped on
Friday a second round of duties on wind turbine towers from
China, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries in the
renewable energy sector.
The U.S. Commerce Department said it was imposing
preliminary anti-dumping duties of about 20 percent to 73
percent on Chinese-made steel towers.
It also set preliminary anti-dumping duties of about 53
percent to 60 percent on steel towers from Vietnam to offset
what the department said was below-market pricing.
U.S. imports of the wind towers in 2011 totaled about $222.1
million from China and about $78.8 million from Vietnam.
The decision is another victory for the Wind Tower Trade
Coalition, a group of U.S. producers who say they are being
driven out of business by unfair Asian competition.
In May, the Commerce Department set preliminary
"countervailing" duties of about 14 percent to 26 percent on
Chinese towers to offset Chinese government subsidies.
The United States has also set preliminary duties on solar
panels from China in another renewable energy case that has
strained trade ties.
Importers have to post bonds based on the preliminary rates
while Commerce continues its investigation. A final decision on
duty rates is expected by the end of the year.
In a second trade case on Friday, the department set
preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from about 136 percent
to 188 percent on wire clothes hangers from Vietnam and about 70
percent to 125 percent on hangers from Taiwan.
Imports of the hangers were about $32 million from Vietnam
and about $12 million from Taiwan in 2011.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)