WASHINGTON, April 14 China has agreed to scrap
controversial export subsidies on a range of products from steel
and aluminum to agriculture and textiles, the U.S. Trade
Representative said on Thursday.
In a deal coinciding with global economic meetings in
Washington, the USTR said in a statement that China has agreed
to end a program known as its "demonstration bases-common
service platform" in which it provides export subsidies to
Chinese companies in seven economic sectors.
The agreement comes about a year after the United States
filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization about the
program, alleging "unfair, prohibited export subsidies to a
large range of Chinese manufacturers and producers."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)