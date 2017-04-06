(Repeats to add link to graphic)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
looks unlikely to formally declare China a currency manipulator
next week just days after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping,
foreign exchange policy experts say, leaving a vocal Trump
campaign pledge unmet, at least for now.
The U.S. Treasury would have to radically change its
definitions of currency manipulation in order to squeeze China
into that label for its next report due April 14, said these
experts, several of whom contributed to past Treasury analysis
of foreign exchange practices.
But over time, the Trump administration may consider changes
to the Obama administration's currency definitions as the
Treasury gains staff.
"It would be hard to come up with a credible standard that
would catch China in the net," said David Dollar, a former U.S.
Treasury economic liaison to China who is now a senior fellow at
the Washington-based Brookings Institution.
Trump pledged to label China a currency manipulator on the
first day of his administration, but so far has refrained.
A trade and customs enforcement law enacted last year set
out three criteria for identifying manipulation among major
trading partners: a "material" global current account surplus, a
"significant" bilateral trade surplus with the United States,
and persistent one-way intervention in foreign exchange markets.
The Treasury is required to demand special talks with any
country meeting all three thresholds aimed at correcting an
undervalued currency, with penalties such as exclusion from U.S.
government procurement contracts available after a year.
Under the current Obama-defined thresholds, China only meets
one of these criteria, based on its $347 billion goods trade
surplus with the United States. Its central bank has for the
past two years spent over $1 trillion to prop up the yuan's
value, not to push it down. China's current account surplus, an
indicator of its global trade balance, was 1.8 percent of GDP in
2016, well below the threshold for action.
The U.S. Treasury says it is "premature" to comment on the
outcome of its currency review and Treasury Secretary Steve
Mnuchin has said it will adhere to past practice in its
assessment, suggesting that radical changes will not be made in
this publication.
"The conclusion among people like me from that seems to be
that they're moving away from naming China," said Matthew
Goodman, former Treasury official who wrote currency reports
during the Clinton administration and is now at the
Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
But with the Trump administration pushing a trade agenda
aimed at reducing U.S. trade deficits, particularly those with
China, experts said that they expect the Trump administration to
consider changes aimed at deterring future manipulations.
Treasury will be in a much better position to make such
changes for its October currency report, said Derek Scissors, a
resident scholar and China trade expert at the American
Enterprise Institute.
"I would be very surprised if a year from now the Obama
criteria were still in place," Scissors said.
The most logical option would be to lengthen the period for
reviewing currency market interventions from 12 months to
several years, capturing more past interventions by China,
according to the policy experts.
One senior South Korean official told Reuters that doing
this would likely lead to manipulator designations for South
Korea, Taiwan and possibly other countries.
Treasury also could reduce the current account surplus
threshold below 3 percent of gross domestic product to try to
capture more potential offenders, but that would be at odds with
longstanding views of the International Monetary Fund and G20
finance officials that 3 pct of GDP is about where surpluses
start to become a concern.
