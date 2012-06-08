GENEVA, June 8 China won a World Trade
Organization ruling on Friday after the United States decided
not to contest the facts of its complaint against U.S.
anti-dumping duties on shipments of diamond saw blades and
frozen warm-water shrimp from China.
China's complaint, which it made in February 2011, was based
on the fact that the U.S. anti-dumping duties were calculated in
a way that has repeatedly been ruled as illegal under WTO rules.
The WTO dispute panel that examined the case said the U.S.
Department of Commerce had acted inconsistently with WTO rules
and said it should bring its rules into line.
The United States has said that its calculation method,
known as "zeroing", is superior to the WTO's approved
methodology, but it has nevertheless promised not to use it in
future, after losing numerous legal rulings over the issue.
A country is usually considered to be dumping a certain
product if the export price is unfairly low, which generally
means below the price in the country where it came from.
The WTO's approved method uses an average price for the
export product in question, while the U.S. method considers only
those products that are cheaply priced, disregarding (or
"zeroing") all prices that are above the home market.
That means it only takes into account the low-priced goods
and effectively inflates the apparent amount of dumping, or even
finds dumping where there is none.
The United States is still involved in several other WTO
cases involving zeroing, including a South Korean complaint
about corrosion-resistant carbon steel flat products which is
currently being examined by a WTO dispute panel.
