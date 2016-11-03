By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Massive government investment
in China's semiconductor industry risks distorting the global
market for integrated circuits, leading to damaging overcapacity
and stifling innovation, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker
has warned.
The comments come at a time of growing trade tension between
the Asian giant and the United States over accusations of
dumping, industrial overcapacity and a souring business climate
for foreign firms doing business in China.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has
threatened to levy punitive tariffs of 45 percent on imports of
Chinese goods if he is elected.
In a speech on Wednesday, Pritzker sharply criticized a
$150-billion plan by the Chinese government to expand the share
of Chinese-made integrated circuits in the domestic market to 70
percent by 2025, from 9 percent now.
"Let me state the obvious: this unprecedented state-driven
interference would distort the market and undermine the
innovation ecosystem," Pritzker said at the Center for Strategic
Studies think-tank in Washington.
That level of investment would be equivalent to half of
worldwide semiconductor sales last year and result in market
distortions similar to those plaguing the steel, aluminum and
green technology industries, Pritzker added.
"The world has seen the effects of this type of targeted,
government-led interference before," she said.
"The result has been overcapacity in the global marketplace
that has artificially reduced prices, cost jobs in both the
United States and around the world, and caused significant
damage to those industries globally," Pritzker said.
It was "imperative we take steps to prevent a similar
situation from developing in the semiconductor industry," she
added.
Such steps include a Commerce Department study of the global
semiconductor supply chain now underway, besides engaging with
China, and other governments, to persuade them to avoid policies
that distort markets or spur technology transfers.
"The U.S. government will make clear to China's leaders at
every opportunity that we will not accept a $150-billion
industrial policy designed to appropriate this industry,"
Pritzker added.
Earlier on Thursday, 12 U.S. senators urged that Zhongweng
International's $2.3-billion purchase of Cleveland, Ohio-based
Aleris Corp. be rejected by a national security review
panel.
"In addition, we are seeing new attempts by China to acquire
companies and technology based on their government's interests -
not commercial objectives. And we have witnessed attempts to
restrict access to China's domestic market," Pritzker said.
The technology industry depends on a global supply chain,
open and fair trade and innovation, she said, warning against
government behavior that disrupts the system and distorts
markets.
"China's effort to move up the value chain should be the
result of healthy competition and free and fair trade, not
state-directed investments aimed at distorting global markets,"
Pritzker said.
"In addition, no government should require technology
transfer, joint-venture, or localization as a quid pro quo for
market access."
