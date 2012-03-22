* US manufacturer Elkay seeking steep duties on China sinks
* Obama admin has set 40 punitive duties on China goods
* Commerce Dept announced spate of decisions this week
WASHINGTON, March 22 The United States already
has punitive duties on steel pipe, pencils, electric blankets
and bedsprings from China. Now it is investigating if imports of
stainless steel sinks from the world's second-largest economy
are sold at unfairly low prices.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it was
launching the probe in response to a petition from Elkay
Manufacturing, a nearly century-old Illinois company that
accuses its Chinese competitors of "dumping" the sinks in the
United States at below fair market value.
Elkay is asking for anti-dumping duties ranging from about
23 to 77 percent and for additional countervailing duties to
offset alleged Chinese government subsidies.
The United States imported $118 million of stainless steel
sinks from China in 2011, up from $98 million in 2010. The case
covers stainless steel sinks with single or multiple drawn
bowls. It excludes sinks with fabricated bowls.
China accounts for more than one-third of the nearly 300
anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders the United States
has on foreign goods. President Barack Obama's administration
has imposed about 40 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders
against Chinese goods since taking office in 2009.
Earlier this week, in a spate of decisions, the Commerce
Department set final punitive duties on imports of steel wheels,
steel wire and brightening agents from China. Those are now
subject to final approval by the U.S. International Trade
Commission in upcoming votes.
The Commerce Department also set preliminary duties on
Chinese-made solar panels this week.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)