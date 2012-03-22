* US manufacturer Elkay seeking steep duties on China sinks

* Obama admin has set 40 punitive duties on China goods

* Commerce Dept announced spate of decisions this week

WASHINGTON, March 22 The United States already has punitive duties on steel pipe, pencils, electric blankets and bedsprings from China. Now it is investigating if imports of stainless steel sinks from the world's second-largest economy are sold at unfairly low prices.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it was launching the probe in response to a petition from Elkay Manufacturing, a nearly century-old Illinois company that accuses its Chinese competitors of "dumping" the sinks in the United States at below fair market value.

Elkay is asking for anti-dumping duties ranging from about 23 to 77 percent and for additional countervailing duties to offset alleged Chinese government subsidies.

The United States imported $118 million of stainless steel sinks from China in 2011, up from $98 million in 2010. The case covers stainless steel sinks with single or multiple drawn bowls. It excludes sinks with fabricated bowls.

China accounts for more than one-third of the nearly 300 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders the United States has on foreign goods. President Barack Obama's administration has imposed about 40 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders against Chinese goods since taking office in 2009.

Earlier this week, in a spate of decisions, the Commerce Department set final punitive duties on imports of steel wheels, steel wire and brightening agents from China. Those are now subject to final approval by the U.S. International Trade Commission in upcoming votes.

The Commerce Department also set preliminary duties on Chinese-made solar panels this week. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)