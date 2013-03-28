(Adds quotes, background; adds byline)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 28 Two senior Democrats in the
U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Obama
administration to formally target China for the theft of U.S.
trade secrets, a move they said could lead to duties on Chinese
goods if U.S. concerns are not addressed.
"As evidence mounts that the Government of China actively
engages in the cyber theft of the trade secrets of American
businesses, we write to request that you consider designating
China as a Priority Foreign Country under Section 182 of the
Trade Act of 1974," the lawmakers said.
The letter from Representatives Sander Levin and Charles
Rangel urged the U.S. Trade Representative's office to take the
action when it issues the annual report on intellectual property
protection on April 30.
Their recommendation is the latest sign of congressional
frustration with alleged widespread theft of U.S. company trade
secrets by competitors in China through both cyber attacks and
more conventional means of economic espionage.
"It looks very much as though the Chinese government is
stealing our companies' trade secrets and passing them along to
their SOEs (state-owned enterprises), and possibly other Chinese
companies," Levin and Rangel, the top two Democrats on the House
Ways and Means Committee, said in a letter to acting U.S. Trade
Representative Demetrios Marantis.
"It is difficult enough for our companies to compete with
the endless massive subsidies and other industrial policies of
the Chinese government, but add trade secret theft into the mix
and it is miraculous that our companies are able to compete at
all," they added.
The White House last month rolled out a new strategy to
tackle to trade-secret theft included greater use of existing
U.S. trade tools, like the U.S. Trade Representative's annual
report on countries with the worst records of protecting U.S.
intellectual property rights.
USTR rarely designates any "priority foreign country" in
that report. The category is reserved for those nations with the
most onerous and egregious acts, policies or practices that
threaten U.S. intellectual property and which have the greatest
adverse impact on the United States.
Under the statute, USTR generally must initiate what is
known as a "Special 301" investigation within 30 days of
designating a priority foreign country, which could lead to the
White House imposing import duties if U.S. concerns are not
satisfactorily addressed, the lawmakers said.
"We have received the letter and are reviewing it," USTR
spokeswoman Carol Guthrie said.
USTR also could file a case at the World Trade Organization
if it determines that the priority foreign country is violating
international trade rules.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)