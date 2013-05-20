* Defendants were working on improving MRI technology
* Federal prosecutors charge researchers with bribery
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. authorities brought
criminal charges against three New York University researchers
on Monday, alleging they conspired to take bribes from Chinese
medical and research outfits for details about NYU research into
magnetic resonance imaging technology.
A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan charged Yudong Zhu, 44, Xing Yang, 31, and Ye Li, 31,
with commercial bribery in connection with NYU research financed
by the U.S. government.
Federal prosecutors and the FBI said the three conspired to
receive payments from a Chinese medical imaging company, United
Imaging Healthcare, and a research institution supported by the
Chinese government.
In exchange, prosecutors said, the defendants turned over
confidential information about NYU research into MRI technology,
which provides detailed views of the human body.
"As alleged, this is a case of inviting and paying for foxes
in the henhouse," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in
a statement. The alleged theft of research "is a serious crime
and will not be tolerated by this office."
Prosecutors said Zhu and Yang were arrested at their homes
in New York on Sunday, while they said Li is believed to have
flown to China before charges were brought.
A lawyer for Zhu declined comment on Monday, while attorneys
for the other two defendants could not be reached. A call to
United Imaging went unanswered after normal business hours in
China.
The case comes amid heightened concern of Chinese theft of
U.S. trade secrets.
NYU was not named in the complaint, which says the three
individuals worked at a New York-based university research
medical center. But a spokeswoman for the university confirmed
the three defendants worked at the NYU Langone Medical Center.
"NYULMC is deeply disappointed by the news of the alleged
conduct by its employees," Kathy Lewis, a university
spokeswoman, said in a statement.
All three individuals have been suspended from NYU, Lewis
said. The university is cooperating with the investigation.
Zhu, a Chinese citizen, was an associate professor in
radiology at NYU and was hired to teach about innovations in the
MRI field in 2008, according to the complaint.
In 2010, he applied for a grant from the National Institutes
of Health. After starting research under the multi-million
dollar grant, prosecutors said Zhu recruited Yang and Li to work
with him.
At that time, Zhu also arranged to receive financial
benefits from an unnamed executive with United Imaging
Healthcare, the complaint said.
That executive agreed to pay for Yang's graduate school
tuition and Li's rental apartment, the complaint said. The
executive also agreed to pay for their travel between China and
New York, the complaint said.
Prosecutors said Yang also shared research results of his
work with individuals at United Imaging.
Zhu, meanwhile, had been working with the United Imaging
executive leading a similar MRI research project funded by the
Chinese government, the complaint said.
Zhu and the executive were also part of the same research
team at the Shenzen Institute of Advanced Technology, a Chinese
government-backed research institute, the complaint said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Martha Graybow and David Gregorio)