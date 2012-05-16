By Rachelle Younglai

WASHINGTON May 15 A top U.S. Treasury official sought on Wednesday to reassure lawmakers that the United States still had leverage to force Beijing to open up its markets after the Federal Reserve allowed three Chinese-controlled banks to take stakes in U.S. banks.

"We have leverage. They want what we have," Lael Brainard, Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, told a congressional hearing to examine U.S. access to Chinese markets.

At the annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings earlier in May, China agreed to raise foreign ownership limits in certain securities firms and said it was willing to force its government-owned banks to pay higher dividends.

But lawmakers expressed frustration with the Fed's recent decision to give Chinese banks a bigger presence in the United States when U.S. firms face strict ownership limits and are competing against government-owned firms in China.

"We offer the Chinese more than they are offering us," said Republican representative Donald Manzullo. "We don't have anything mutual going on," he said. Fellow Republican lawmaker Bill Huizenga said: "It seems that we take two or three steps forward and China takes one step forward and we declare that a tie."

U.S. firms are only allowed to take minority stakes in Chinese financial institutions. Foreign investment in Chinese banks is capped at a 20 percent ownership stake and only eight U.S. banks are operating in China.

Last week, the Fed gave the biggest bank in China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), approval to take over the Bank of East Asia (U.S.A.) in New York.

The central bank also allowed Bank of China Ltd , the third-largest Chinese bank that already has two branches in New York and a limited branch in Los Angeles, to set up a branch in Chicago.

And the fourth-largest bank in China, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, was given Fed approval to set up a branch in New York.

"It's a tough pill" for Americans to swallow, said Gary Miller, chairman of the House Financial Services subcommittee on international monetary policy and trade, which held the hearing.

But Brainard said the Obama administration was working very hard with China to level the playing field and said the United States still had leverage given the size of the U.S. market and strength of the domestic private sector among other things.

Although China has started to loosen its hold on its markets by boosting the value of the yuan and raising foreign ownership limits on domestic joint venture securities firms, Brainard reiterated that those reforms were not enough.

The United States has been pushing Beijing to reform its financial system, where four large state-owned banks account for about 40 percent of the country's total loans and have a monopoly over every part of China's financial services industry.