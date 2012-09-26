BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings says its units issued conditional notice of redemption
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 A top Obama administration official will travel to Beijing at the end of September to discuss ways to improve opportunities for U.S. businesses in China, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
Treasury undersecretary Lael Brainard's meetings with Chinese economic officials Sept. 26 and 27 come in the middle of the U.S. presidential campaign in which President Barack Obama's economic policies have dominated the debate.
Obama's Republican challenger Mitt Romney has accused the administration of being soft on China and has vowed to declare Beijing a currency manipulator should he win the presidency in November.
Brainard is visiting China before the Treasury Department is due to release a semi-annual currency report that examines the foreign exchange practices of major U.S. trading partners.
The report, which by law is required to be released Oct. 15 and April 15, is often delayed. The last time China was labeled a currency manipulator was in 1994.
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2