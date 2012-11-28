* Yuan up 12.6 pct in real terms vs dollar since June 2010
* U.S. still sees significant undervaluation
* China last labeled currency manipulator 18 years ago
* China denies currency undervalued
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 The Obama administration said
on Tuesday that China's currency remained "significantly
undervalued," but stopped short of labeling the world's
second-biggest economy a currency manipulator.
Although Beijing controls the pace at which the yuan can
rise, the U.S. Treasury said in a congressionally mandated
semi-annual report that China did not meet the legal
requirements to be deemed a currency manipulator.
The label is largely symbolic, but would require Washington
to open discussions with Beijing on adjusting the yuan's value.
It has been 18 years since the U.S. Treasury has designated
any country a manipulator. China was labeled a manipulator
between 1992 and 1994.
The latest report reflected both the administration's desire
to maintain good relations with its top creditor and an attempt
to keep up pressure for changes in China that could benefit the
U.S. economy and mollify domestic critics.
The report noted that the yuan, also known as the
renminbi, had risen 12.6 percent against the U.S. dollar in
inflation-adjusted terms since June 2010. An official said it
was up 9.7 percent on a nominal basis through Tuesday, when it
closed at a record high.
The Treasury also said China had "substantially" reduced its
intervention in foreign exchange markets since the third quarter
of 2011 and had loosened capital controls.
"In light of these developments, Treasury has concluded that
the standards ... have not been met with respect to China," it
said.
"Nonetheless, the available evidence suggests the renminbi
remains significantly undervalued," the report added, echoing
the Treasury's last assessment in May.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei denied the
currency was undervalued.
"In recent years, the ratio between China's GDP and the
current account surplus has decreased on a daily basis. The
renminbi's exchange rate is in equilibrium. There is no
so-called problem that the exchange rate is undervalued," he
told reporters in Beijing.
"We hope that the U.S. side can appropriately deal with
trade and economic issues, including the renminbi exchange
rate," Hong added.
Ted Truman, a Treasury official under former President Bill
Clinton, said it was important to keep a watchful eye on China's
currency policy.
"We have the aftermath of 10 years of misbehavior," said
Truman, who is now with the Peterson Institute for International
Economics. "It would probably be unwise and too soon to declare
victory."
During the U.S. presidential campaign, Republican candidate
Mitt Romney pledged to label China a manipulator on his first
day in office to show he would be tougher on the chief U.S.
economic competitor than President Barack Obama.
Many U.S. businesses and lawmakers complain that Beijing
keeps the value of its currency artificially low to gain an
advantage in trade at the expense of American jobs.
But an international consensus is growing that the yuan is
closing in on its fair value after about a decade at an
artificially weak level. The International Monetary Fund
softened its language on the yuan in July.
YUAN AT RECORD HIGH
Signs of a recovery in the Chinese economy and a new round
of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led
traders to push the yuan higher.
But China's central bank has kept a lid on the move. The
central bank allows the yuan to rise or fall by only 1 percent
from whatever rate it sets each day.
Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the U.S. Senate and a
longtime critic of China's yuan policy, said the Treasury passed
up an opportunity to level the trade playing field.
"It's time for the Obama administration to rip off the
band-aid, and force China to play by the same rules as all other
countries," the New York senator said in a statement.
But the U.S.-China Business Council, which represents U.S.
companies that do business with China, applauded the decision.
"The exchange rate has little to do with the U.S. trade
balance or employment," council President John Frisbie said. "We
need to move on to more important issues with China, such as
removing market access barriers and improving intellectual
property protection."
The Treasury said further appreciation of the yuan would
help China balance its economy toward consumption by giving
households greater purchasing power.
It called on China to reduce its "exceptionally high"
foreign exchange reserves and publish data about its
intervention in currency markets.
The Obama administration also used the currency report to
keep pressure on South Korea to limit its foreign exchange
intervention.
South Korea says it intervenes to smooth the volatility of
its won currency, but it has gone into the market throughout
2012, the Treasury report said. In July, the IMF said the won
was undervalued by up to 10 percent.
"We will continue to press the Korean authorities to limit
their foreign exchange interventions to the exceptional
circumstances of disorderly market conditions," the report said.