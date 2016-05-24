WASHINGTON May 24 China's yuan currency will
need to demonstrate some upside flexibility along with its
recent downward movements if China is to make progress toward
achieving a market-determined exchange rate, a senior U.S.
Treasury official said on Tuesday.
Nathan Sheets, Undersecretary for International Affairs,
said he believed that a market determined exchange rate requires
"two-sided flexibility" but most of the yuan's recent movements
have been downward.
"Over the last year or so, we've seen more pressures in the
market toward (yuan) depreciation, but as economic events in
China and the global economy evolve and we start seeing those
pressures go in the opposite direction, it will be important
that China's exchange rate manifest that upside flexibility as
well," Sheets told a Brookings Institution forum on bilateral
meetings between U.S. and China officials scheduled for June 6-7
in Beijing.
(Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)