U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believed he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made progress in the bilateral U.S.-China relationship during their first face-to-face talks.

Sitting across from Xi, Trump declared that his relationship with the Chinese president was "outstanding" during brief remarks to reporters after talks on trade irritants and concerns about North Korea's nuclear program at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

