By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Chinese operational
inexperience and communications difficulties on both sides
contributed to a near-collision between the USS Cowpens and a
Chinese warship in the South China Sea last month, the head of
U.S. forces in the Asia-Pacific said on Wednesday.
Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of U.S. Pacific Command,
told a Navy conference the Cowpens, a guided missile cruiser,
was monitoring China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, as
it conducted operations in international waters for the first
time when the incident occurred.
The Cowpens was approached on Dec. 5 by a Chinese warship
that maneuvered in front of it at a distance of about 500 yards
(meters), forcing the U.S. vessel to take evasive action to
avoid a collision, defense officials said.
"I believe that there was ... a lack of experience on some
of their smaller ships and I think we have to understand that
for now," Locklear told the Surface Navy Association during a
question and answer session at its national symposium.
"Our COs (commanding officers), they operate globally. They
know how to manage across numerous scenarios. ... Our PLA
(People's Liberation Army) counterparts are just starting to do
this," he said.
Language barriers were also a factor, Locklear said, with
U.S. sailors hailing the Chinese ship in English and the Chinese
having to address the Americans in sometimes limited English.
"You don't know how that translation comes across," he said.
Locklear said the Navy had taken a "hard look" at what
triggered the incident and communicated frankly with the Chinese
about it. Each side understands the other's viewpoint, he said.
"The bottom line ... is to make sure that all parties of the
world understand ... that we operate freely in international
waters and that ... we will act professionally, and that we'll
act respectfully ... and not in a dangerous way unless necessary
and we expect that of other navies as well," Locklear said.
The Pacific Command chief said China's recent test of a
hypersonic missile was a demonstration of Beijing's ability to
rapidly roll out new technologies.
"They're better at that than we are. They get to it faster.
Of course they have different processes that allow them to get
to it faster," he said.
Locklear said he was not particularly concerned about the
Chinese test. But with many countries working on hypersonic
systems, the technology would inevitably proliferate and
confront the U.S. Navy at some place in the world, he said.
Although China has rattled its neighbors by making
aggressive territorial claims and building up its military
might, Locklear said it was important to encourage China to
"come into the security environment as a productive member."
"I think we should be more optimistic about the future of
China," he said. "It doesn't mean we should be Pollyannaish
either."
The admiral said U.S. military planners had been thinking
for a long time about how China would emerge as a world leader,
a global economic power and a contributor to world security.
"China is going to rise. We've all known this for a long
time," he said. "That's yet to play out. But the goal, the PaCom
(Pacific Command) goal, my goal, is for China to eventually be a
net provider of security and not a net user of security."
