* Action follows earlier U.S. duties on China solar panels
* U.S. imported about $222 million of China wind towers in
2011
* U.S. producers also seeking duties on imports from Vietnam
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 30 The United States imposed
preliminary duties as high as 26 percent on a second
clean-energy product from China on Wednesday, this time hitting
the tall steel towers used to harvest power from the wind.
The decision by the U.S. Commerce Department is a victory
for the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a group of U.S. producers
who say they are being driven out of business by low-priced
imports from China and Vietnam.
The Commerce Department, in a move likely to further strain
trade ties, said Chinese manufacturers received
"countervailable" government subsidies ranging from 13.74
percent to 26 percent of the cost of the towers.
China criticised the move, urging Washington to adopt a more
consultative approach to resolving trade rows.
" Readily resorting to protectionist measures is not
conducive to C h ina and the U .S. c ontinuing to cooperate in the
trade and economic fields," Ch inese for eign mi n istry spokesman
Liu We imin to ld reporters in Beijing.
The U.S. tariffs are intended to offset Chinese government
subsidies with Titan Wind Energy and related
companies hit with a 26 percent preliminary duty. CS Wind China
Co and related companies were given a 13.74 percent duty and all
others 19.87 percent.
"This is an important step in remedying the harm caused by
unfairly traded wind-tower exports," Alan Price, chair of Wiley
Rein's International Trade Practice and lead attorney for U.S.
producers, said in a statement.
Importers will have to post bonds or cash deposits based on
the preliminary countervailing duty rates while the Commerce
Department continues its investigation.
A final decision on duty rates is expected in August
followed by a U.S. International Trade Commission vote in
September on whether to allow the duties or not.
The U.S. group includes Trinity Structural Towers,
Broadwind Towers, DMI Industries and Katana
Summit, a joint venture between Katana Industries, Sumitomo
Corporation of America and SC Steel Investment.
U.S. producers also are asking for anti-dumping duties on
wind towers from both China and Vietnam to offset what they say
is unfairly low pricing. A Commerce Department decision in that
phase of the case is due in late July.
Two weeks ago China accused the United States of
"deliberating provoking trade friction in the clean-energy
sector" by setting preliminary duties of 31 percent to 250
percent on billions of dollars of Chinese-made solar panels and
cells.
Beijing also issued a broad complaint last week at the World
Trade Organization against how the United States calculates
anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese goods.
SHUT OUT OF SHEPHERDS FLAT
In a separate case on Wednesday, the U.S. International
Trade Commission, gave final approval to duties ranging from
about 21 percent to 46 percent on high-pressure steel cylinders
from China in a petition for import protection filed last year
by a Texas manufacturer. The United States imported about $82
million of the cylinders from China last year.
The United States imported an estimated $222 million worth
of wind towers from China in 2011.
The elegant structures, which can stretch more than 300 feet
(100 meters) into the air, are assembled on site and hold the
huge blades that turn the turbines. They represent about 15
percent of the cost of the multimillion-dollar final product.
U.S. producers are particularly upset about being shut out
of the 338-tower Shepherds Flat project in eastern Oregon, which
is due to be completed next year and is billed as the world's
largest wind farm.
Chinese firms are supplying the towers instead, U.S.
producers said at a hearing earlier this year.
Siemens, the German electronics and electrical
engineering giant, came out against imposing duties at an U.S.
International Trade Commission hearing in January.
Company officials said demand for wind towers was driven by
more than price and that for projects near the coast it can be
cheaper to import from Asia than to buy from U.S. suppliers and
ship the tower parts by rail.