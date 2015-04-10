(Adds U.S. request to WTO on Indonesian program, paragraphs
4-7)
WASHINGTON, April 10 The United States has asked
the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement
panel concerning a Chinese export subsidy program, the U.S.
Trade Representative's Office said on Friday.
China's "Demonstration Bases-Common Service Platform" export
subsidy program "appears to grant unfair, prohibited export
subsidies to a large range of Chinese manufacturers and
producers, from sectors like textiles to agriculture to
chemicals to advanced materials and metals," the USTR said.
It said the WTO will establish this panel at the next
meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body on April 22.
The United States and China held meetings on the export
subsidies program on March 13 and again last week, but the USTR
said those consultations failed to resolve its concerns and it
decided to move forward with the WTO request.
The USTR said it has also asked that a U.S. panel request
filed with the WTO on March 18 on Indonesia's import licensing
restrictions be considered at the same April 22 meeting.
The United States is challenging "a multitude of burdensome
import licensing restrictions imposed by Indonesia on
horticulture, animals and animal products," the USTR said.
"These unfair restrictions are harming American farmers and
ranchers working to sell their world-class agricultural products
to the 4th most populous country in the world," it said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)