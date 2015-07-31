(Updates with detail, quotes)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 31 China failed to comply with a
World Trade Organization ruling that found its tariffs on a type
of speciality steel products breached global trade rules, a WTO
panel said in a ruling on Friday.
The ruling noted, however, that China had stopped applying
the tariffs in April, while the WTO hearings were going on, more
than four and a half years after the United States first
complained.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the Chinese
tariffs had contributed to over $200 million in annual export
losses for U.S. steelmakers.
"The Obama Administration is committed to standing up for
American workers," Froman said in a statement.
"When China decided to maintain its WTO illegal duties, we
did not hesitate to challenge that action. The WTO report
confirms we were right." Froman said it was the first time any
country had challenged China over compliance with a WTO ruling.
China's Ministry of Commerce said on its website that it
welcomed parts of the ruling that rejected several of the U.S.
arguments.
The United States brought the case in 2010 after China
imposed punitive duties on U.S. exports of grain oriented
flat-rolled electrical steel, used in the cores of
high-efficiency transformers, electric motors and generators.
The steel is made by AK Steel Corp of Ohio and ATI
Allegheny Ludlum of Pennsylvania.
China had said U.S. steel was being "dumped", or sold at
unfairly low prices, on its market but a WTO ruling in 2012
faulted its use of punitive duties.
In January 2014, the United States went back to the WTO,
complaining that China had not complied with that ruling.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)