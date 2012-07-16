GENEVA, July 16 The World Trade Organization
will publish a ruling on Monday in a dispute launched by the
United States in 2010 over market access for credit cards and
debit cards in China, which Washington accuses of running a
virtual monopoly.
The ruling is expected to be published around 1430 GMT.
Either side can appeal and if they do so the case will be
considered by the WTO's Appellate Body, which would take up to
90 days to issue a final ruling.
In its complaint launched in September 2010, the United
States said China was keeping foreign firms out of the market
for electronic payment services denominated in China's currency,
the yuan.
With firms such as Visa Inc, Mastercard and
American Express restricted to foreign currency
transactions, China UnionPay (CUP) enjoyed a monopoly position
in local currency electronic payment services.
The U.S. complaint also said China required all card
processing devices in China had to be compatible with CUP's
cards, giving it guaranteed access, while other card firms had
to negotiate for access to merchants. And all payment cards had
to bear the CUP logo.
Mastercard's chief executive Ajay Banga told a conference in
May that he was looking forward to the rules changing to create
a more level playing field, although almost every new card
issued in China and usable abroad was a Mastercard, which had
changed the company's entire position in China.
"The complication in China is that CUP is effectively owned
and regulated by the People's Bank of China, who is also our
regulator. So our regulator is also our competitor, which is the
ultimate conflict of interest you can think of," he said,
according to a transcript provided by ThomsonReuters
Streetevents.
"So that's the issue that the WTO is struggling with. Once
they come out of that, we will see what they say and how this
landscape changes."
The adjudicators on the dispute panel set up by the WTO were
Thai diplomat Virachai Plasai, who chaired the panel, the head
of Canada's Environmental Assessment Agency Elaine Feldman and
Argentina's former central bank chief Martin Redrado.