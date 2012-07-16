BRIEF-Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
GENEVA, July 16 China discriminates against foreign bank card suppliers by maintaining state-owned China UnionPay as the monopoly supplier for clearing certain transactions, a World Trade Organization dispute panel said in a ruling published on Monday.
The panel said China is breaking the WTO rules by requiring all payment cards issued in China to work with the China UnionPay network and to carry its logo, as well as by forcing all payment terminals to accept China UnionPay network, it said.
* Evergrande shares hit record high after bond redemption plan