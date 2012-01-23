Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping holds a glass of red wine as he toasts a dinner, also attended by former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger, to mark the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in Beijing January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, the country's likely next ruler, at the White House on February 14, the White House said on Monday.

Obama and Xi will discuss "a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues," it said in a statement, but gave no further details.

Xi said last week he hoped the visit would help to defuse friction and the risk of international crisis. But the two nations have some delicate issues to work through, ranging from currency policy to a U.S. military buildup in the Asia-Pacific.

Obama, facing a tough re-election in November, is expected to renew his call for China to allow its yuan currency to appreciate during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, as he highlights U.S. exports among his proposals to boost jobs.

Beijing, for its part, has voiced misgivings about U.S plans to beef up its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region and is angry about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China calls an illegitimate breakaway province.

In August Xi hosted U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a visit that gave Washington policymakers a chance to size up China's president-in-waiting. Biden will also host Xi when he visits the United States.

Xi, who is also set to travel to Iowa and California, is seen as virtually certain to replace Hu Jintao as Chinese Communist Party chief in late 2012, and then replace him as state president in early 2013.

