By Ben Blanchard and David Brunnstrom
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Sept 27 On Friday morning,
Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoyed the symbolic high point of
his first state visit to the United States - a 21-gun salute as
he stood with President Barack Obama outside the White House.
For most Americans, it was a sideshow: the main news
networks were deep into their fourth straight day of blanket
coverage of Pope Francis' historic U.S. visit.
Xi's U.S. trip has - at least in terms of U.S. media
coverage - been firmly overshadowed by the wildly popular
pontiff, raising questions over its timing and contrasting
sharply with the wall-to-wall coverage of Xi by Chinese media.
China's tightly controlled state media has focused heavily
on the pomp, ceremony and shows of respect Xi has been treated
to in Seattle and then Washington.
The adoring domestic coverage is important for Xi, who is
grappling with Chinese market instability and a flagging economy
at a time when he is seeking to consolidate his grip on the
leadership ahead of a crucial Communist Party congress in 2017.
On a visit to a high school in Tacoma, near Seattle, where
Xi and his singer wife Peng Liyuan were serenaded by the school
choir, state television showed children screaming their
appreciation. A day earlier, Xi had quoted Martin Luther King
and sprinkled references to U.S. pop culture into his speech to
tech executives.
China has also stressed Xi's personal connection to the
United States, with the Xinhua news agency carrying a video on
its Facebook page - not mentioning that Facebook is blocked in
China - showing him putting on a friendly face for Americans.
"From Iowa visitor to White House guest," the
English-language video explains, referring to a brief 1985 visit
when Xi was an animal-feed official in Hebei, Iowa's sister
province.
The pope's visit to the United States, by contrast, has
barely featured in the Chinese media. The Vatican has had no
formal diplomatic ties to Beijing since shortly after the
Communist Party took power in 1949.
Francis, the most socially progressive pope in generations,
has drawn large crowds and the kind of welcome normally reserved
for rock stars during his first U.S. visit, which ends in
Philadelphia on Sunday. U.S. live news networks have hung on his
every word and step.
ONE-SIDED MEDIA BATTLE
Talk of the pope dwarfed any attention given Xi's visit,
according to data provided by MediaMiser, which tracks news and
media content online, on television and radio.
From Aug. 26 to Sept. 25, tweets in the United States about
Francis topped 765,000, compared to 107,000 for Xi, according to
MediaMiser. Online articles from Sept. 20-24 mentioned the pope
nearly four times more than Xi. On television, the pope was
mentioned over 25 times more.
Xi's mostly buttoned-down interactions with tech executives
also contrasted with those of Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, who displayed an emotional side on Sunday in a town hall
forum with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Modi's voice broke as
he described his humble beginnings.
As relations with China become tenser for many tech
companies due to cyber-hacking and market access issues, Modi's
visit has highlighted the huge potential the technology industry
sees in India.
Francis flew out of Washington, heading to a rapturous
reception in New York and a star turn at the United Nations
General Assembly, just as Xi was arriving.
Under Xi, U.S.-Chinese relations are at a low, hurt by
tensions over cyber theft and China's assertive moves in Asian
maritime disputes.
"To be contrasted with someone who has no military, no
economic might and be completely eclipsed, I think it's
astounding. I don't think the Chinese are noticing the contrast
in messages," said Jorge Guajardo, the former Mexican ambassador
to China from 2007 to 2013 who lives in Washington.
Chinese officials played down any suggestion that the pope's
visit had eclipsed Xi.
"The pope's visit, we noticed that and that ... he is
welcomed by the public. His visit has his own bearing here.
President Xi's visit has its own bearing," said Chinese
delegation spokesman Lu Kang.
Xi slid further down the U.S. news agenda on Friday morning,
when Republican House of Representative Speaker John Boehner
announced his resignation. The big networks quickly cut off Xi
speaking at a news conference with Obama to follow a briefing by
Boehner.
Chinese officials have kept security around Xi's visit
particularly tight, limiting his ability to go off script and
interact with the public. He left his wife Peng to fill that
role in Washington, where she accompanied First Lady Michelle
Obama to name a new-born panda at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Officials in Tacoma said the security preparations had been
gruelling.
"We met with advance teams six or eight times over the
summer," Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland said of Xi's visit to
the high school.
Ming Xia, a political science professor at New York's City
University who travelled to take part in an anti-Xi protest
outside the White House, said the pope's humility during his
visit had highlighted what he called Xi's arrogance.
"The pope was praying with the homeless and said we are all
equal in the eyes of God, the real father. Xi thinks he's the
father of the Chinese people - he has assumed the power of God."
