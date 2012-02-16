* U.S. presidential politics shadows visit
* Record high U.S. soybeans sales to China expected
By Carey Gillam
DES MOINES, Feb 16 China's
leader-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, and U.S. agricultural officials
in a gathering in America's grainbelt on Thursday stressed their
shared interests in fostering increased trade in farm goods.
Extending his visit to the top U.S. soybean- and
corn-growing state of Iowa, Xi and Chinese Minister of
Agriculture Han Changfu met with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack in Des Moines to kick off what was billed as the
first-ever U.S.-China Agricultural Symposium.
Xi, China's vice president, was then scheduled to travel to
a nearby 4,000-acres (1,619 hectares) soybean and corn farm
before heading west to Los Angeles to close out his U.S. visit.
But as he toured Iowa, a partisan U.S. battle over China
policy was playing out, underscoring how domestic politics make
it difficult for Washington and Beijing to set smooth relations.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked
President Barack Obama's China policy, saying in a Wall Street
Journal editorial that the Democratic president's meetings with
Xi were "empty pomp and ceremony" and that his China policy was
going in "precisely the wrong direction."
Obama's presidential campaign fired back, accusing Romney of
wanting to "have it both ways." It said Romney had made
investments in China that were sold for $1.5 million last August
in what the campaign suggested was a move driven by politics.
The campaign also said despite Romney's charges that the
administration was soft on trade, he had criticized Obama for
enforcing U.S. trade laws on Chinese tire exports.
'SPECIAL FEELING'
In Iowa, Xi cited a "special feeling" for farmers and rural
communities, and said it was a high priority for China to
support farmers and rural development.
"China attaches great importance to food security, and
ensuring a sufficient food supply for 1.3 billion people," Xi
said in an address to government and business leaders attending
the symposium.
Xi said China had sufficient reserves for key grains and
edible oils and had stabilized the country's food security
concerns, but it still had need for U.S. soybeans and other food
and livestock feed supplies.
The value of American-Chinese agricultural trade ties was
underscored on Wednesday when Chinese soybean buyers shadowing
Xi's visit announced they would buy more than $4 billion in U.S.
soybeans this year. More deals are expected to be announced
Thursday that officials said should add up to a record amount of
U.S. soybeans - some 12 million tonnes - to be sold to China
this year.
"We are the world's two largest agricultural producers and
strong collaborators in agricultural research and education,"
said Vilsack. "The expertise, technical know-how, research and
combined will of our two nations can go a long way to filling
empty stomachs and improve incomes and economies around the
world."
Vilsack said strengthening the often-contentious
relationship between the United States and China was critical as
food security concerns become a top priority amid a rapidly
growing world population.
Chinese and American officials said they will sign a
five-year strategic cooperation that will outline priorities for
the two countries to focus on long-term food security as the
overarching goal.
"Agriculture is an important area where our interests
converge," said Han, through an interpreter speaking at the
Agricultural Symposium. "It has already brought huge benefits to
companies and businesses."
"We want to further promote our agricultural cooperation."
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavy; Editing by Warren Strobel
and Vicki Allen)