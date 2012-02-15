WASHINGTON Feb 15 China welcomes the
United States playing a "positive role" in the Asia Pacific, but
the world's two biggest economies must respect each other's
"core interests and major concerns," Chinese Vice President Xi
Jinping said on Wednesday.
In a speech that followed meetings on Tuesday with President
Barack Obama and other top U.S. officials, Xi urged the United
States to reject bids by Taiwan and Tibet for independence, and
outlined areas where Beijing and Washington could work together.
"The world is currently undergoing profound changes, and
China and the United States face shared challenges and shared
responsibilities in international affairs," Xi said.
"We should further use bilateral and multilateral mechanisms
to enhance coordination between China and the United States on
hotspots, including developments on the Korean peninsula and the
Iran nuclear issue," he said.