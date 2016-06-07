BEIJING, June 7 China committed during bilateral
talks to continue "market-oriented exchange rate reform that
allows for two-way flexibility" of its yuan currency, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
The U.S. and Chinese have agreed on a policy framework for
the private sector to enhance yuan trading and clearing in the
U.S., Lew said at the end of high-level talk between U.S. and
Chinese officials in Beijing.
Lew also said that China officials stressed there is no
basis for sustained depreciation of the yuan, which is a major
worry hanging over jittery global financial markets.
China also will include the United States in a program
allowing foreign institutional investors to invest offshore yuan
in China's domestic securities markets, a central bank vice
governor said on Tuesday.
On China's industrial capacity glut, Lew said the two
countries were not able to come to any agreement on global
aluminium excess capacity.
The U.S. welcomes commitments from Chinese officials to
"progressively reduce" excess steel production capacity, Lew
said.
Chinese officials also committed to improve economic data
and transparency, Lew said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kim Coghill)