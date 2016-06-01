Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury will press China in bilateral meetings next week to keep moving towards a market-determined exchange rate, reduce excess industrial capacity, and make reforms that boost domestic consumption, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking to reporters ahead of Treasury Secretary Jack Lew's trip to Beijing for the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings, said a "hallmark" for China to achieve a market-determined exchange rate would be "two-sided flexibility" that allows the yuan to both appreciate and depreciate in response to market pressures.

