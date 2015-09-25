BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday there was no reason to expect China's yuan currency to depreciate against the U.S. dollar over the long run, saying the exchange rate was "moving toward stability."
"There is no basis for the renminbi to have a devaluation in the long run," Xi said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama, using an alternative name for the yuan.
"At present, the exchange rate between renminbi and U.S. dollar is moving toward stability," he added. "Going forward, China will ... maintain the normal fluctuation and maintain the basic stability of the renminbi at an adaptive and equilibrium level." (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Doina Chiacu)
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: S. Chand and Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a sports event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer