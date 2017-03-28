WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Commerce Department will remove Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp from a trade blacklist after the company admitted to violating sanctions on Iran, the Commerce Department said in a notice made public on Tuesday,

At the same time, the Commerce Department said it would impose severe restrictions on former ZTE chief executive, Shi Lirong, who the agency accused of approving efforts to skirt sanctions rules and ship equipment to Iran.

