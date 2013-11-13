By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 13 New U.S. guidelines on heart health that
favor potent statins may threaten future use, or even approval,
of a hot new class of experimental cholesterol drugs called
PCSK9 inhibitors that have been billed as potential blockbuster
treatments, analysts said on Wednesday.
But use of Merck & Co's widely prescribed Zetia,
which is not a statin, and Vytorin, a related drug, will likely
not be badly hurt anytime soon, analysts said, because doctors
will need time to understand and accept the new guidelines.
The Merck drugs have combined annual sales of more than $4
billion, or 10 percent of overall company revenue.
"I read the new guidelines as a negative for any drugs that
aren't statins, including PCSK9 inhibitors," said Jon LeCroy, an
analyst with MKM Partners.
The guidelines, issued by two leading U.S. medical
organizations on Tuesday, recommend strong measures for patients
at particularly high risk of heart attack or stroke, including
use of more potent statins, although not the addition of other
types of medicines that have not proven their worth.
In fact, statins are the only class of cholesterol-lowering
medicines that the guidelines recommend for patients who can
tolerate them..
The guidelines dropped an emphasis on specific targets for
lowering LDL levels. Instead, they suggest that individual
patient risk of developing heart disease rather than an LDL
number should be used to determine the need for more intensive
treatment.
Even though Zetia has been on the market since 2002, Merck
has not yet proven it reduces heart attack risk and stroke. A
costly "outcomes trial" that has been under way for years is
expected to answer that question by the second half of 2014.
"I don't think sales of Zetia and Vytorin will fall away
rapidly," said Atlantic Equities analyst Richard Purkiss. He
said most doctors will wait for the Zetia trial results before
abandoning the drug and Vytorin, which pairs Zetia with the
generic form of Merck's statin Zocor (simvastatin).
LeCroy expects insurers to eventually put up bigger barriers
to use of Zetia and Vytorin because of the guidelines, in favor
of cheaper generic statins. "But it will probably take another
year before the Merck drugs feel it."
A number of other non-statin cholesterol drugs could
eventually also be hurt by the guidelines, analysts said. They
include AbbVie Inc's Niaspan, which raises "good" HDL
cholesterol, AbbVie's Trilipix, used to cut blood fats called
triglycerides, and Amarin Corp's recently approved
Vascepa prescription fish oil product.
"You need to take a hard look at how much benefit we get
from those drugs. If we can't show that adding drugs to the
statin makes a difference, than we have to think twice before
doing it," Dr. Neil Stone, chairman of the panel that wrote the
new guidelines, said in a telephone interview.
Statins, such as AstraZeneca Plc's Crestor and
generic forms of Pfizer Inc's similarly potent Lipitor
(atorvastatin), are the most widely used cholesterol treatments
and work by blocking the liver's production of "bad" LDL
cholesterol. Zetia instead works by curbing absorption of
cholesterol by the intestines.
If the outcomes trial definitively shows that Zetia cuts the
risk of heart attack and stroke, Stone said, "then that will
have to be taken into account. Guidelines exist to be updated."
PCSK9 INHIBITORS
Pfizer, Amgen Inc and a partnership of Regeneron
Inc and French drugmaker Sanofi SA are racing
to develop the PCSK9 inhibitors, all deemed by Wall Street
capable of generating annual sales in the billions of dollars.
The injectable drugs have generated excitement in mid-stage
trials by slashing levels of LDL cholesterol 60 percent beyond
reductions achieved with statins alone, without a pattern of
serious side effects.
The companies are now conducting late-stage trials of the
drugs, which work by blocking a protein called PCSK9, whose
natural function is to maintain the presence of LDL in the
bloodstream.
The drugmakers are hoping the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will approve their PCSK9 inhibitors on the basis
of their ability to lower LDL. In the meantime, they are
conducting their own outcomes studies to eventually prove to
regulators that their medicines actually lower the risk of heart
attack and stroke.
Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst with ISI Group, said the new
heart-protection guidelines "appear to raise the bar for
cholesterol-lowering drugs" that are not statins. He said use of
Amgen's PCSK9 inhibitor, called AMG 145 or evolocumab, if it is
approved, could be slowed until data from the drug's outcomes
trial arrives in late 2017 or early 2018.
Moreover, Schoenebaum said it remains to be seen whether the
new guidelines, formulated by the American Heart Association and
the American College of Cardiology, will affect the willingness
of U.S. and European regulators to approve the new class of
cholesterol fighters.
"These new drugs may be very helpful in getting cholesterol
under control, but we're setting the bar high," said Stone.
"We're saying show us that in addition to lowering cholesterol
that you reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke."
Schoenebaum said Wall Street has been expecting the Amgen
drug to generate sales of $1.1 billion in 2018. For now, he said
he is sticking to his own sales forecast of $500 million that
year and more than $1.4 billion in 2020.
"Given the (heart) guidelines, we remain comfortable with
our estimates for now but will monitor how the guidelines are
perceived by the wider medical community," Schoenebaum said in a
research note.
Analysts said sales of Crestor were unlikely to get a big
boost from the new guidelines because most doctors would reach
instead for less costly generic Lipitor.
Shares of Regeneron fell 3.4 percent, those of Amgen rose
0.7 percent and Amarin was unchanged, all on the Nasdaq. Pfizer
rose 1.6 percent, Merck dropped 0.5 percent and AbbVie gained
0.8 percent, all on the New York Stock Exchange. Sanofi fell 0.8
percent in Paris, and AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.5 percent in
London.