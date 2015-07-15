LOS ANGELES Three armed men broke into the Los Angeles home of rhythm and blues star Chris Brown on Wednesday, ordering a relative of Brown into a closet and taking cash and electronics, police said.

Brown was not home during the early morning robbery, said Los Angeles police spokeswoman Liliana Preciado.

Three men wearing ski masks and armed with at least one handgun confronted the relative, who may have been an aunt, at the singer's house in the Tarzana suburb of Los Angeles, Preciado said.

They told the woman to get into a closet and ransacked the home, taking cash and electronics, Preciado said. The woman was unharmed, police said. The value of the goods stolen was not immediately known.

Brown, whose hit songs include "Loyal" and "Run It!," first gained fame as a recording artist when he was a teenager and has managed to bounce back professionally despite several brushes with the law, including a 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

Aerial footage of Brown's house captured by local television station KTLA showed the large estate at the top of a hill and separated from neighboring houses by a wide expanse of open space.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)