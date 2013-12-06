BRYAN, Texas Dec 6 Holiday cheer in Texas has
become even sweeter thanks to a giant gingerbread house that has
broken a world record for confectionary construction.
Coming in at 35.8 million calories and covering an area of
2520 square feet, or nearly the size of a tennis court, the
21-foot high gingerbread house in Bryan, Texas, 90 miles (150
kms) northwest of Houston, has been declared the biggest ever by
Guinness World Records.
The house, with an edible exterior mounted over a wooden
frame, was built by the Traditions Club near Texas A&M
University to help raise money for a trauma center at the
regional St. Joseph's Hospital.
"We think big around here and we are competitive," said Bill
Horton, general manager of the club.
The Texas creation topped the previous record holder for
gingerbread houses, a 36,600-cubic-foot model constructed in
Bloomington, Minnesota's Mall of America in 2012.
The recipe is simple. Mix 1,800 pounds of butter (820 kgs),
2,925 pounds (1,327 kg) of brown sugar, 7,200 eggs, 7,200 pounds
(3,266 kg) all-purpose flour, 1,080 ounces (31 kg) ground ginger
and a few other ingredients, bake and form into panels for
mounting.
The bakers tried to cut back on the butter and baking soda
as much as possible to help the gingerbread better stand up to
the weather.
The edible and aromatic panels, icing and candy were mounted
over the wooden frame and have so far stood up to the Texas sun
as well as a few storms.
"One problem we did not anticipate was bees on warm days,"
Horton said. "They have been coming over, getting so much sugar
and stumbling around like they are drunk. But no one has gotten
stung."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone and
Andrew Hay)