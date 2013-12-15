A peek inside some gift-wrapped Christmas parcels in a minivan this week revealed an unlikely present - 20 pounds (9 kg) of marijuana, police in Pennsylvania said.

Randy Jesus Valdivia, 38, of Surfside, Florida, was arrested after the boxes were opened and police discovered 40 packages of marijuana valued at $160,000, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Friday.

An officer had searched Valdivia's van with his permission after observing indications of criminal activity during a traffic stop on Thursday on Interstate 80 in Centre County, police said.

Valdivia faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, police said. Jail records show he has been released.

