CHICAGO Dec 17 Nearly half of Americans say
stores and businesses should greet customers with "Happy
Holidays" or "Season's Greetings" instead of "Merry Christmas"
out of respect for people of different faiths, according to a
poll released on Tuesday.
The issue has become increasingly political, with 49 percent
of Americans supporting "Happy Holidays," up from 44 percent in
2010, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. A
minority, 43 percent, prefer the specifically religious
greeting.
"Americans seem to be turning a corner on the
appropriateness of more inclusive holiday greetings during
December," said Robert Jones, CEO of PRRI.
Opinions split along political lines - 61 percent of
Republicans favor using "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy
Holidays," while 58 percent of Democrats say the opposite.
Among white evangelical Protestants, 62 percent would prefer
that businesses use the religious greeting. However, most
minority Protestants (55 percent), the religiously unaffiliated
(58 percent) and half of Catholics (50 percent) favor the more
generic greeting.
The answers also differ by generation. About two-thirds of
young adults, ages 18-29, support stores using a non-religious
greeting, as opposed to 39 percent of American seniors, the poll
found.
Some conservative pundits have criticized the use of "Happy
Holidays" as a sign that religious festivities have come under
secular attack. This year, Texas passed a "Merry Christmas" law,
allowing public school students and staff to say "Merry
Christmas" and sing Christmas songs without fear of punishment.
Gordon Billingsley, 58, of Overland Park, Kansas, said he's
fine with any holiday greeting.
"Why should I be offended by someone who is choosing to be
inclusive as they offer me a kindness?" Billingsley said. "It
makes it no less kind, and it sort of gives me some hope that
the spirit of the season can reach across our differences."
The telephone and cell phone survey of 1,056 randomly
selected adults was conducted from Dec. 4-12 and had a margin of
error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
