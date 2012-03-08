* Says Obama "very concerned" about gas price * Tapping SPR one option on the table March 8 U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu repeated the Obama administration's position that releasing crude oil from U.S. reserves in an effort to bring down rising gas prices is still an "option on the table." Chu, speaking on Thursday after a House of Representatives hearing, said President Barack Obama, although concerned about rising oil prices had set no time frame for a decision on whether to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. "We're looking at all the possibilities and trying to bring relief to American families," Chu said. Rapidly rising gasoline costs have become a hot political topic in recent weeks as U.S. prices jumped nearly 30 cents in the past month to an average of $3.77 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. A number of lawmakers in the House panel criticized the Obama administration for rejecting the proposed Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, which they said could have helped moderate prices over the long-term. The Senate was set to vote on Thursday on a pair of Keystone-related proposals. The recent price spike in gasoline has been blamed in part on Iran and Washington-led sanctions. Chu said it was difficult to determine how much effect Iran has had on U.S. prices but that it does seem to be contributing to the rise. "How much effect is very hard to say, but they seem to have an effect and, again, this is why options are on the table," Chu said. The U.S. last released oil from its strategic reserves in the summer of 2011 as violence in Libya disrupted oil transportation. Obama administration officials have said they are considering another release to prevent high prices from disrupting the economic recovery. (Reporting By Emily Stephenson)